Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye deepen defense cooperation through 'Eternity-2026'

16 July 2026 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In accordance with the military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the main planning conference for the "Eternity-2026" computer-assisted command-and-staff exercise to be held in Azerbaijan took place, AzerNEWS reports.

The exercise, scheduled for November,2026, will involve military personnel from the three participating countries, as well as representatives of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Railways.

It should be noted that the exercise is based on a scenario involving the tactical-level protection and defense of strategic facilities and communication lines across the territories of the participating countries.

During the conference, the exercise theme and objectives, the composition of the joint headquarters, the conduct of field tactical episodes, as well as other organizational matters were discussed.