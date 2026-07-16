Iran slams US strike near children's cancer hospital

16 July 2026 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei condemned the US attack on a location near a children's cancer treatment centre, AzerNEWS reports.

Shahid Baqaei Hospital in Ahvaz was evacuated last night following the strike. "This barbaric attack, reminiscent of Israel's atrocities against healthcare facilities, caused severe suffering and anxiety among the hospitalized children and forced the emergency evacuation of 211 patients undergoing chemotherapy," the diplomat wrote on X on Thursday.

He called the incident a "cowardly war crime against the most innocent of human beings ... who are bravely fighting for their lives."

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has completed the latest wave of airstrikes across Iran. Air defenses, missile and drone sites, as well as coastal surveillance facilities, were struck in the newest round of US bombardment, CENTCOM revealed.

"CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas," the statement read.

In the meantime, Iranian forces responded with their own strikes on US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, with reports also emerging of an attack in Jordan. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it downed an American MQ-9 drone over Andimeshk in the southern Khuzestan province.