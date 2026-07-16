President Aliyev reaffirms Azerbaijan's support for Türkiye honoring July 15 martyrs

16 July 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, paying tribute to those who lost their lives while defending Türkiye during the failed coup attempt and reaffirming the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries.

In his message, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his profound respect for all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of their homeland during the coup attempt orchestrated by the FETÖ terrorist organization. He extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the brotherly people of Türkiye.

President Ilham Aliyev described July 15 as one of the most tragic, yet at the same time one of the most honorable chapters in Türkiye's modern history. He stressed that the treacherous coup attempt, which sought to overthrow the constitutional order, undermine the institutions of the state, suppress the national will, and destroy the country's democratic foundations, was decisively defeated thanks to the unwavering determination, courage, and patriotism of the Turkish people.

The Azerbaijani president noted that the sight of thousands of citizens taking to the streets to defend their state, national flag, and fundamental values has become a timeless symbol of heroism that will remain engraved in the collective memory of the Turkish nation.

Addressing President Erdoğan directly, President Ilham Aliyev said:

"Your resolute and far-sighted leadership, together with the unwavering unity of the Turkish people around you and their immediate and unquestioning response to your calls, became one of the decisive factors that saved your country from a major catastrophe on that fateful night. Under your leadership, Türkiye emerged from this ordeal even stronger and once again demonstrated to the world the strength of its national will and the resilience of its statehood traditions."

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the events of July 15 clearly demonstrated that no treacherous plot or destructive force can succeed when confronted by the unity of a nation and its state. He added that Democracy and National Unity Day, commemorated annually, has become a powerful symbol of the Turkish people's national solidarity, fighting spirit, long-standing state traditions, and unwavering commitment to freedom.

The Azerbaijani leader also underscored that, guided by the principle of "One Nation, Two States," Azerbaijan stood firmly alongside its brotherly nation throughout the coup attempt, just as it always has. He said this solidarity once again proved the exceptional strength and unbreakable nature of the fraternal ties binding the peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

President Ilham Aliyev further stated that the friendship and brotherhood between the two nations constitute a lasting legacy that will be passed on to future generations. He expressed confidence that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to deepen through joint efforts, gaining new dimensions and becoming even stronger in the years ahead.

Concluding his message, President Ilham Aliyev wished President Erdoğan good health and continued success in his duties, while extending his sincere wishes for lasting peace, prosperity, and well-being to the brotherly Republic of Türkiye.