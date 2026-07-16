South Korean president's approval slips

16 July 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's approval rating has fallen to 55%, according to the latest National Barometer Survey conducted from Monday to Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

The survey shows that positive evaluations of Lee's performance declined by 3 percentage points compared to the previous poll, while his disapproval rating edged down by 1 percentage point to 34%.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party also slipped, falling 4 percentage points to 38%. Meanwhile, backing for the main opposition People Power Party rose by 2 percentage points to 22%, suggesting a modest shift in the political landscape.

The poll also examined public opinion on the government's proposal to establish a joint military academy for the army, navy, and air force. The initiative was opposed by 55% of respondents, while only 34% expressed support.

Critics, including representatives from several military branches and the People's Progressive Party (NPP), argue that merging the training systems could weaken the specialized expertise of each service and ultimately reduce the overall combat effectiveness of South Korea's armed forces. Supporters, however, believe the reform could improve inter-service coordination and prepare officers for the increasingly complex nature of modern warfare.

The survey was conducted by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research, and Hankook Research among 1,000 South Korean adults aged 18 and older, making it one of the country's most closely watched public opinion polls.