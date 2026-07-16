US considers new green card application requirement

16 July 2026 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The United States is considering introducing a financial deposit of around $100,000 for certain categories of applicants seeking a green card, AzerNEWS reports.

The proposed amount would not be fixed and could vary depending on the individual case. Authorities would have the right to set a deposit either below or above the $100,000 level. The U.S. State Department is reportedly planning to test the initiative in a limited number of countries, although the exact list has not been disclosed.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, the security deposit would serve as a form of financial guarantee for the U.S. government. It is intended to reduce the risk that new permanent residents may become financially dependent on public assistance after arriving in the country.

"The President [Donald Trump] has made it clear that those seeking to immigrate to the United States must be financially self-sufficient," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

Under the proposed plan, applicants applying for permanent residency through U.S. consulates abroad would be required to provide the deposit before receiving their green cards. The money could potentially be returned only after the applicant obtains U.S. citizenship, a process that usually takes at least five years for eligible permanent residents.

A green card — officially known as the United States Permanent Resident Card — is a document that confirms an individual's right to live and work permanently in the United States without holding American citizenship.

Supporters of the proposal argue that it could encourage greater financial responsibility among immigrants, while critics warn that such a requirement could create an additional barrier for qualified applicants and make legal immigration less accessible. The initiative is expected to generate significant debate as immigration policy remains one of the most politically sensitive issues in the United States.