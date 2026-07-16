Türkiye turns political turmoil into economic resilience

16 July 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Representatives of Türkiye's leading business organizations said the country's economy has significantly strengthened over the decade since the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, emphasizing that economic independence is an inseparable pillar of national sovereignty.

In statements marking the anniversary, leaders of chambers of commerce, industry groups, exporters' associations, and business organizations highlighted Türkiye's resilience in the face of global uncertainty, noting that the country has expanded its production capacity, increased exports, and improved its international competitiveness despite numerous economic and geopolitical challenges.

İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) Chairman Şekib Avdagiç described July 15 as a turning point in Türkiye's modern history, saying the Turkish people not only defended the country's independence and democratic order but also protected an economy built on domestic production and national capabilities.

According to Avdagiç, the public prevented attempts to transform Türkiye into a dependent economy and blocked efforts by international networks to undermine the country's productive capacity. While acknowledging that the coup attempt disrupted economic and commercial activity, he said the Turkish business community recovered with remarkable speed and determination.

İstanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Chairman Erdal Bahçıvan said the Turkish people demonstrated unwavering commitment to democracy, the rule of law, national sovereignty, and the country's shared future on the night of July 15.

He stressed that the greatest lesson of the failed coup is that Türkiye possesses the strength and determination to overcome any challenge when united around common national values.

Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) Chairman Nail Olpak said the Turkish private sector continued investing, producing, exporting, and creating jobs throughout the past decade, reinforcing the country's economic independence.

Olpak noted that Türkiye's per capita income has risen from approximately $10,900 to nearly $18,000 over the past ten years. During the same period, Türkiye's share of global exports increased to 1.07%, while the country demonstrated greater resilience against geopolitical and financial risks and deepened its integration into the global economy.

Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) Chairman Mustafa Gültepe said the failed coup sought not only to undermine political stability but also to damage Türkiye's economic credibility in international markets.

He recalled that Turkish exporters resumed operations immediately after the coup attempt, keeping factories open, maintaining shipments, and assuring international partners that production and trade continued uninterrupted.

According to Gültepe, this response demonstrated the resilience of Türkiye's industrial and export sectors.

Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) Chairman Burhan Özdemir said Türkiye overcame the economic impact of the coup attempt thanks to strong political leadership, effective economic management, and the determination of the private sector.

He noted that despite global shocks, regional tensions, and economic volatility over the past decade, Türkiye has strengthened its industrial base and significantly expanded its export capacity.

Özdemir highlighted major advances in strategic sectors including defense, energy, transportation, and technology, describing the country's achievements in the defense industry as one of the clearest indicators of Türkiye's commitment to national independence.

Anatolian Lions Businessmen's Association (ASKON) Chairman Orhan Aydın said the failed coup attempted to undermine not only Türkiye's political system but also its economic independence.

He described the nationwide resistance displayed on July 15 as a historic moment in which the Turkish people defended both their sovereignty and their future. Aydın expressed confidence that Türkiye would continue strengthening its economic independence through national unity, production, employment, and investment.

Ankara Chamber of Industry (ASO) Chairman Seyit Ardıç said the Republic of Türkiye would never surrender to threats against its democracy or national will.

He said the unity demonstrated by the Turkish people on the night of July 15 sent a powerful message to the world and has become a source of inspiration for other nations, underscoring the enduring importance of solidarity in protecting democratic institutions and national independence.