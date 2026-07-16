Semi-final stage of Azercell Cup – 2026 programming competition concludes

16 July 2026 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The semi-final stage of the “Azercell Cup – 2026” programming competition has been successfully completed. The competition aimed at inspiring school students to explore digital technologies while strengthening their programming and algorithmic thinking skills.

A total of 211 students took part in the semi-final, submitting 2,339 solutions, all of which were evaluated through the competition's automated judging system. Based on their results, 160 students who scored 200 points or above have qualified for the final stage of the competition. The in-person final will be held on September 26, 2026.

Held for the fifth time, the “Azercell Cup” promotes programming skills, algorithmic thinking, and digital competencies among 6th and 7th grade students across Azerbaijan. One of the competition's key objectives is to identify talented students at an early age and support their preparation for international Olympiads in informatics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity through specialized training programs.