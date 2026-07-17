Axios: Trump rebukes Netanyahu over remarks on F-35 sales to Türkiye

17 July 2026 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

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U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly displeased with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the latter publicly criticized the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports, citing Axios.

According to the information, Trump was angered by Netanyahu's remarks during an interview with Fox News earlier this month, in which the Israeli leader voiced opposition to supplying F-35 aircraft to Türkiye. Sources cited by Axios said Trump believes the issue is not one in which Netanyahu should intervene.

Benjamin Netanyahu has previously argued that providing F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye could disrupt the balance of power in the Middle East. According to Axios, he also urged Trump during a phone conversation to refrain from approving the transfer of new U.S. weapons systems to Ankara.

Türkiye was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 after acquiring the Russian-made S-400 air defense missile system in 2017. Washington has maintained that no final decision has been made regarding a possible sale of F-35 aircraft to Türkiye.