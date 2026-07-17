President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of Ireland’s newly appointed ambassador [PHOTOS]

17 July 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Clare Brosnan, the newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ireland to Azerbaijan, on July 17, AzerNEWS reports.

The ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev held a conversation with the diplomat.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ireland. He pointed out several promising opportunities to strengthen cooperation, specifically noting that partnership should be expanded beyond the political sphere to encompass investments and other high-potential areas.

Expressing her gratitude, Ambassador Brosnan stated that she felt deeply honored to be in Baku. She remarked that the city's unique beauty, particularly its harmonious blend of historic architectural traditions with modern development, had left a lasting impression on her, describing Azerbaijan as a beautiful country.

The ambassador also extended her congratulations to the head of state on the progress achieved regarding the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Highlighting Ireland’s current Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Ambassador Brosnan expressed strong support for the continued development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. She additionally noted that Ireland will play host to the upcoming Summit of the European Political Community.

Recalling her participation in COP29, Brosnan highlighted that the event successfully hosted by Azerbaijan yielded good results.

In response, the head of state highlighted that Azerbaijan had put forward several key initiatives to support the global green agenda within the framework of COP29, touching upon the projects implemented by the country in this direction.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ireland in the sectors of education and high technologies.