Azerbaijan presents post-conflict recovery progress at UN High-Level Forum

18 July 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev visited New York from July 13 to 17 to participate in the ministerial segment of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his address at the ministerial session, Rzayev reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and outlined the country's progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He highlighted the implementation of the Great Return Program, under which smart and green cities and villages are being developed in the territories liberated from occupation, while the phased return of former internally displaced persons is underway. Rzayev stressed that humanitarian demining remains a key prerequisite for sustainable development in these areas.

The deputy foreign minister also emphasized Azerbaijan's contributions to global sustainable development through hosting COP29 and the 13th World Urban Forum, as well as through humanitarian assistance and technical cooperation initiatives.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly's informal ministerial meeting on the "Review of the State of Play of the Pact for the Future," Rzayev underscored the importance of translating the pact into practical implementation based on national priorities and measurable results. He also stressed the need for increased financing, technology transfer, and multilateral cooperation founded on equal partnerships for developing countries.

Rzayev further presented Azerbaijan's role as a reliable partner in the fields of energy security and regional connectivity.

During the forum, he addressed an event organized by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), where he emphasized the organization's contribution, along with the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), to promoting sustainable development and regional economic cooperation. As Chair of ESCAP's 82nd session, he said Azerbaijan would continue supporting these efforts, particularly by strengthening practical cooperation in transport, trade, digitalization, energy, and innovation.

At a separate event titled "National SDGs: Explosive Ordnance/Mine Action and Accelerating the 2030 Agenda Through International Legal Mechanisms," Rzayev noted that Azerbaijan has designated humanitarian demining as its 18th National Sustainable Development Goal. He spoke about the continued threat posed by landmines in the liberated territories and their impact on reconstruction efforts and the safe return of displaced people.

During his visit to New York, the deputy foreign minister also held bilateral meetings with deputy foreign ministers and permanent representatives of several countries to the United Nations, and participated in roundtable discussions with representatives of research institutions.