Culture summer school participants explore Karabakh's historical and cultural sites [PHOTOS]

17 July 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Participants of the "Azerbaijani Culture Summer School" project have completed their visit to the Karabakh region, where they explored key cultural, educational, and historical sites in Khankandi, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative aims to introduce participants to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, post-war reconstruction efforts, and the region's renewed role in education and development.

The project, organized on the initiative of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev, operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, included a visit to Karabakh University.

During the visit, participants learned about the university's activities and modern educational infrastructure.

They were informed that, established by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Karabakh University is the first state higher education institution founded in the liberated territories.

Officials highlighted that the university's mission is to train highly qualified specialists for the region, promote scientific research, and support Khankandi's transformation into a major center of education and innovation.

The participants also visited Victory Park, a landmark reflecting Azerbaijan's restoration of territorial integrity and the historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

They received information about the course of the war, the liberation of Azerbaijani cities and settlements, and the restoration of national sovereignty.

The park was presented as not only a symbol of victory and remembrance but also as a representation of Khankandi's revival, the return of peaceful life, and the extensive reconstruction projects underway across Karabakh.

The next stop of the "Azerbaijani Culture Summer School" participants will be Baku.