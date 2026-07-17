Azerbaijan's Bayramov holds talks with Russia's Lavrov in Moscow [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are holding talks at the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, AzerNEWS reports.
The meeting is taking place as part of Foreign Minister Bayramov's official visit to Russia.
The ministers are expected to discuss the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, as well as a broad range of bilateral cooperation issues. They will also exchange views on key regional and international developments that feature prominently on the current diplomatic agenda.
Following the talks, Bayramov and Lavrov are scheduled to hold a joint press conference to outline the outcomes of their discussions.
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