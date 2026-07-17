Book on First Turkological Congress presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

17 July 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation ceremony for the book "Collection of Articles Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the First Turkological Congress" has been held at the Nariman Narimanov Memorial Museum in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The event participants discussed the publication's content, its academic significance, and the role of the First Turkology Congress in preserving national and cultural heritage while advancing Turkological studies.

Speakers highlighted the historic importance of the First Turkology Congress in the development of Azerbaijani and broader Turkic scholarly thought. They emphasized that the congress played a key role in strengthening scientific and cultural ties among Turkic peoples and made a lasting contribution to the advancement of Turkological research.

Note that the First Turkological Congress, held in Baku from February 26 to March 6, 1926.

The historic congress gathered 131 delegates, including linguists, historians, ethnographers, writers, scholars, and public figures from Turkic-speaking regions of the former Soviet Union, along with invited participants from abroad.

Among its landmark achievements was support for adopting a Latin-based alphabet for Turkic languages. Participants endorsed replacing the Arabic script with a common Latin alphabet to promote literacy, improve language standardisation, and advance modern education.

The congress also played a defining role in establishing Turkic linguistics as a modern academic field by encouraging research into grammar, dialectology, etymology, and comparative language studies.

In addition, it strengthened scholarly ties among researchers from across the Turkic world, fostering lasting academic cooperation and cultural exchange.

The discussions held during the congress also helped advance the study of Turkic history, culture, folklore, and ethnography, providing an important foundation for future research into the shared heritage of Turkic peoples.