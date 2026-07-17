China to offer 5,000 AI training opportunities to developing countries

17 July 2026 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Friday that China will offer 5,000 AI-related training and seminar opportunities to developing countries over the next five years, AzerNEWS reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, Xi said the initiative aims to strengthen international cooperation in artificial intelligence.

He also revealed plans to establish international AI application cooperation centers in partnership with ASEAN, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS.

In addition, Xi said China will support 30 countries in using the AI-powered MAZU meteorological early warning system to improve disaster preparedness and help protect lives and property.

China will expand AI cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS countries, Xi said. He promised to provide access for 30 countries to a Chinese-developed AI meteorological system that provides early warning systems.

A day earlier, 29 countries including Pakistan, Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement with China to establish a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. State media described it as an intergovernmental organization headquartered in Shanghai promoting global AI governance.