Azerbaijani referee appointed for UEFA Champions League match

17 July 2026 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has been appointed to officiate a UEFA Champions League match, AzerNEWS reports.

Elchin Masiyev will take charge of the second-leg match in the second qualifying round between Serbia's Crvena Zvezda and Northern Ireland's Larne.

He will be assisted by assistant referees Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov, while Aliyar Aghayev will serve as the fourth official.

The VAR referee will be Clay Ruperti from the Netherlands, with Nijat Ismayilli acting as the VAR assistant.

The match will be played on July 29 at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade and will kick off at 22:00 (Baku time).

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League is actively underway, having kicked off its qualifying rounds in July 2026 .

The tournament will feature 36 teams in the league phase, culminating in the final at the Estadio Metropolitanoin Madrid, Spain, on June 5, 2027.