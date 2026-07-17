Russia asks Iran to suspend flower export certifications over Armenian-origin concerns

17 July 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) asked Iran’s Plant Protection Organization to temporarily suspend the certification of flower products intended for export to Russia, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement published on the agency’s official website, the request was sent to the organization under Iran’s Ministry of Agricultural Jihad following a significant increase in flower supplies from Iran in 2026.

"Phytosanitary certificates for the shipments list Iran as the country of origin. However, officials noted that the appearance and packaging characteristics of some consignments were similar to flower products previously exported from Armenia," the statement reads.

Rosselkhoznadzor said it had earlier informed Iranian authorities about restrictions currently in place on imports of Armenian flower products. Since May 22, 2026, Russia has banned the import of cut flowers whose place of shipment and origin is Armenia.

The restrictions will remain in effect until inspections of Armenian greenhouse facilities are completed and the results of the analysis are reviewed, the agency said.

The Russian side’s latest request is aimed at preventing possible violations of phytosanitary requirements and ensuring compliance with import regulations for flower products entering the Russian market.