President Ilham Aliyev approves expansion of list of legal entities exempt from customs duties

17 July 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev signed a law amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Customs Tariff.”

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, goods of Azerbaijani origin that are wholly produced or have undergone sufficient processing in accordance with the processing criteria by a legal entity in the Alyat Free Economic Zone, and that are included in the list of goods for foreign economic activity approved by the relevant authority (institution), designated by the authorized executive authority, shall be exempt from customs duties upon importation from the Alyat Free Economic Zone into the main economy in accordance with the procedure established by the relevant authority (institution) designated by the authorized executive authority, provided that at least 50 (fifty) % of the volume of such goods is exported outside the country.

This exemption from customs duties is valid for 15 years from the date of establishment of the Free Zone legal entity that manufactures or processes the relevant goods.

The law takes effect on January 1, 2027.

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the implementation of the law amending the “Customs Tariff” Act and amending the decree “On the Implementation of the ‘Customs Tariff’ Act” dated July 4, 2013.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is required, within three months, to determine the list of goods of the Republic of Azerbaijan imported from the “Alat” Free Economic Zone into the main economy without payment of customs duties, that are wholly produced by a legal entity within the free zone or properly processed in accordance with the processing criteria set forth in the Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity, as well as the procedure for importing these goods from the free zone into the main economy, and to notify the President thereof, and to resolve other issues arising in connection with the updated law.