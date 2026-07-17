Jahangir Jahangirov Choir delights audience at international music festival [PHOTOS]

17 July 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Jahangir Jahangirov Choir of the International Mugham Center has successfully participated in the 4th International Istanbul Choir Festival held in Istanbul, Turkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival, held under the motto "Voices of the World Unite in Istanbul!", brought together professional and amateur choir groups from Turkiye and various countries around the world.

Festival concerts were organized at renowned concert halls and open-air venues across Istanbul. The performances by the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir received high appreciation from audiences.

The ensemble showcased the rich traditions of Azerbaijani choral art and the country's musical heritage with a high level of professionalism.

The choir’s artistic director, Honored Teacher and Presidential award recipient Tarana Yusifova, said they were proud to represent Azerbaijan at the festival. She also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture for the attention and support provided to the collective.

The choir's participation in international festivals plays an important role in promoting Azerbaijani choral art worldwide, preserving and showcasing national musical heritage, and expanding creative cooperation with musical groups from different countries.

The International Mugham Center is one of the country's leading cultural landmarks.

The venue was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organizes large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art, including "Evening of Mugham Music", aimed at preserving, developing, and promoting Azerbaijan's rich classical and spiritual musical heritage.