ANAMA reinforces mine clearance capabilities with new equipment

17 July 2026 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has significantly strengthened its technical capabilities and expanded its workforce following changes to the agency's legal status, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said during a media briefing marking the agency's 28th anniversary, AzerNEWS reports.

Suleymanov said that after ANAMA's legal status was revised, the agency was tasked with reinforcing its material and technical resources and increasing its human capacity to address the scale of Azerbaijan's mine contamination problem.

"We organized our activities in line with this task," he said.

According to Suleymanov, ANAMA has since enhanced its technical base, procured new equipment and vehicles, and increased the number of personnel.

As an example of the new equipment, he highlighted two specialized X-ray devices donated by the People's Republic of China.

"These are special-purpose X-ray systems that allow operators to determine what is behind closed spaces - such as inside doors, cabinets, or boxes - without having to open them," Suleymanov said. He also added that the technology is expected to improve the safety and efficiency of mine clearance operations.