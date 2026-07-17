US missiles hit Iranian tanker at Kharg Island

17 July 2026 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian tanker docked at the strategic Kharg Island was hit on Friday by two American missiles. Bushehr Province Deputy Governor Ehsan Jahanian told the state agency IRNA that the vessel was empty at the time, AzerNEWS reports.

M/T Belma, the tanker in question sailing under the flag of Curacao, was previously targeted in order to prevent it from docking at this oil export terminal.

Jahanian also reported that the US military unleashed a new barrage across the coastal Bushehr province, home to a nuclear power plant.