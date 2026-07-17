Lavrov: Europe trying to sway Trump off Alaska deal

17 July 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused on Friday Europe, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, of trying to steer United States President Donald Trump away from understandings reached between Washington and Moscow at the Alaska summit, AzerNEWS reports.

"We accepted Trump's proposals in Alaska, and his European allies - and, of course, Mr. Zelenskyy himself - are trying to steer him away from these proposals," Lavrov told reporters, adding that Russia demonstrated its goodwill regarding the conflict in Ukraine "many times" in the past ten years.

The top Russian diplomat also commented on the ongoing war in Iran, noting that security risks in the Middle East persist and calling on all involved parties to halt hostilities.