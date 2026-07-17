First-ever World Cup championship rings announced

17 July 2026 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will become the first team in football history to receive a unique championship award, AzerNEWS reports.

For the first time ever, championship rings will be presented at a FIFA World Cup tournament. The tradition is well known in major American sports leagues, and its introduction at the 2026 World Cup is especially symbolic because the tournament will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A limited edition of 2,026 championship rings will be produced, with each ring featuring an individual serial number as a tribute to the year of the tournament. Thirty rings will be presented to the players and coaching staff of the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 rings will be available for purchase worldwide as official FIFA-licensed memorabilia.

The design of the rings will include the image of the World Cup trophy on one side and the winning team's emblem on the other. Each ring will be individually numbered, customized to size, and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Immediately after the final whistle, the captain and head coach of the champions will receive temporary commemorative rings. The official championship rings for all 30 members of the winning team will then be specially produced, with the award ceremony taking place once they are completed.

The introduction of championship rings marks a new chapter in World Cup traditions and brings the tournament closer to the culture of American professional sports, where such awards have become symbols of legacy and victory.

In the 2026 World Cup final, Spain and Argentina will compete for the title. The decisive match will be held on July 19 at the stadium in New Jersey and will begin at 23:00 Baku time.