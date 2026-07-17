Pakistan and China form AI alliance

17 July 2026 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Pakistan has welcomed the creation of the World Organization for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (WAICO), calling the initiative an important step toward global cooperation in the field of advanced technologies, AzerNEWS reports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar described the establishment of WAICO as an “excellent initiative” during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Shanghai ahead of the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

A Pakistani delegation arrived in Shanghai to participate in the conference and sign the agreement on the establishment of WAICO. Ishaq Dar emphasized that Pakistan is proud to become one of the founding members of the organization and expressed hope that the initiative will further strengthen cooperation with China and other countries in artificial intelligence research and development.

Wang Yi noted that Pakistan’s participation in WAICO corresponds to the long-term interests of the country and its people. According to him, China is actively contributing to the creation of the organization by promoting international dialogue, practical cooperation, and the development of technological capabilities. One of WAICO’s key objectives will be to ensure that all countries, especially developing nations of the Global South, have equal opportunities to benefit from advances in artificial intelligence.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) has been held annually in China since 2018 and has become one of the largest global platforms for discussing AI development. This year’s event is being held under the theme “Partnership in Artificial Intelligence for a Brighter Future” and has brought together more than 1,400 participants from different countries.

The program includes over 140 forums and discussions taking place from July 17 to 20. In addition, the conference features a large-scale exhibition covering more than 100,000 square meters, where around 3,000 AI-related products and technologies from approximately 1,100 companies are being presented.

Experts note that the creation of WAICO reflects the growing importance of international cooperation in artificial intelligence, as countries seek common approaches to AI development, regulation, and the responsible use of emerging technologies.