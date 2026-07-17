Google Play removes Russia's VK and Max applications from market

17 July 2026 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Applications from the Russian technology holding VK and the national messenger Max are no longer available for download from the Google Play app store, AzerNEWS reports.

This was reported by VK, which stated that the restriction affects only new downloads. Previously installed applications will continue to operate normally and will not be subject to any functional limitations.

According to the company, Android users will still receive push notifications about new messages, events, and calls in the Max messenger and VK services. Existing users will be able to continue using the applications without interruption.

At the end of June, Apple also removed VK-related applications from the App Store. Earlier this week, the European Union included VK and the Max messenger on its sanctions list, which affected the availability of the company’s digital services on some international platforms.

VK representatives stated that they are working to maintain access to their services and provide users with alternative ways to install and update applications. The situation highlights the growing impact of international technology restrictions on the global availability of digital platforms.

The Max messenger, launched as a domestic communication platform, is part of Russia’s broader efforts to develop local alternatives to foreign digital services and strengthen technological independence.