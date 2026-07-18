IRGC announces attack on U.S. Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan

18 July 2026 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a missile and drone attack on the U.S. Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to an IRGC statement carried by Tasnim news agency, Iranian forces launched what it described as a coordinated barrage of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the U.S. air base and fighter aircraft shelters in the Al Azraq area.

The statement claimed that the attack destroyed two fighter jets and three aircraft, while several other aircraft sustained significant damage.

The latest escalation follows renewed tensions between the United States and Iran that began on July 8. On that day, the U.S. military launched a series of strikes against targets in Iran, claiming they were carried out in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Later the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began launching attacks against U.S. facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.