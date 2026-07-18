Shanghai to host headquarters of new global AI cooperation organization

18 July 2026 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new international organization dedicated to advancing global cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) will be headquartered in Shanghai, following the signing of a founding agreement by representatives of 29 founding member states, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the new World Organization for AI Cooperation will operate as an independent intergovernmental international organization in accordance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

The ministry said the organization will be guided by the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, while placing human interests at the center of its work. Its mission will be to promote international cooperation and global governance in the field of artificial intelligence, ensuring the technology develops in a healthy, orderly, secure, and equitable manner for the benefit of all humanity.

The founding agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who signed the document on behalf of the Chinese government.

The 29 founding members include Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Indonesia, Laos, and 24 other countries.

The signing ceremony was also attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, along with representatives of several governments and international organizations.