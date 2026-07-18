Türkiye advances preparations for Azerbaijan-Bulgaria green electricity corridor

18 July 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources is actively advancing preparations to supply electricity from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria as part of a large-scale green energy corridor project, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Türkiye newspaper, preparations for the initiative - dubbed "Electricity TANAP" - are underway on multiple fronts in Ankara. The work includes expanding electricity grid capacity, developing energy exchanges, addressing cross-border electricity trade, and establishing the necessary market regulations.

The publication reported that the state-owned electricity transmission corporation TEİAŞ has joined efforts to establish the physical route linking the Caspian region with Southeastern Europe, enabling the direct transmission of renewable electricity.

TEİAŞ is coordinating technical cooperation with electricity transmission system operators in the participating countries. One of the project's key objectives is the construction of high-voltage electricity interconnectors, which will facilitate cross-border power flows between national grids.

The initiative also involves EPİAŞ, Türkiye's energy exchange operator, and the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

According to the report, EPİAŞ is working to establish the commercial framework for the large-scale project alongside efforts to modernize electricity trading networks. The newspaper noted that Türkiye currently operates Europe's third-largest electricity exchange by trading volume.