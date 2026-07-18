UK formally designates IRGC 'threat to national security'

18 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom formally designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), and Russia's GRU Volunteer Corps as "threats to national security." The order, laid by the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on Monday, took effect today, Friday, the government said, AzerNEWS reports.

"It is now a criminal offence to express support for these bodies – meaning anyone who glorifies or encourages their activity which threatens the safety of the UK can be prosecuted. It is also now a criminal offence to assist or to accept or obtain a material benefit, such as payment, from any of these bodies. Anyone found guilty of these offences could face up to 14 years imprisonment," the statement showed.

Iranian authorities already complained about the UK's move.