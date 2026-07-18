Volvo Cars' quarterly sales fall

18 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Volvo Car Group reported global sales of 171,500 vehicles for the April–June 2026 period, representing a 6% decline compared with the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The company said the decrease was mainly caused by weaker market conditions in China and continued uncertainty in the global economy amid geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing impact of conflicts in the Middle East.

Despite the overall decline, Volvo continued to strengthen its position in the electric vehicle market. During the second quarter, electrified models accounted for 52% of total sales, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrids, and other electrified versions. Fully electric vehicles made up 25% of total sales, reaching approximately 43,200 units.

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said that the company is continuing to implement strategic measures, including cost reduction initiatives and efforts to improve operational efficiency. He added that Volvo expects significantly stronger sales in the second half of 2026 compared with the first six months of the year, supported by growth in Europe, a gradual recovery in the United States, and continued efforts to navigate challenges in the Chinese market.

The company emphasized that electrification remains one of its main priorities. Volvo has been investing heavily in electric mobility and aims to increase the share of electric vehicles in its global lineup as demand for cleaner transportation continues to grow.

Analysts note that Volvo’s results reflect broader trends in the automotive industry, where manufacturers are facing pressure from slowing demand, rising production costs, and the transition from traditional engines to electric powertrains.