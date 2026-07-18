Guests at France's National Day reception in Armenia hospitalized with suspected food poisoning

18 July 2026 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Several guests who attended a reception hosted by the French Embassy in Armenia to mark France's National Day on July 14 have reportedly been hospitalized, AzerNEWS reports.

According to local media, many attendees of the Bastille Day celebration sought medical assistance after the event and were diagnosed with an intestinal infection.

In a statement issued on July 18, the French Embassy in Armenia confirmed that a number of guests who attended the July 14 reception had reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

"Guests who attended the reception held at the Embassy of France on the occasion of the National Day on July 14, 2026, have informed us that they experienced symptoms of food poisoning," the embassy said.

The embassy expressed its sincere apologies to those affected and stated that it hopes the cause of the illness will be identified. It added that the matter has been referred to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia.

Among the attendees at the reception was Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, along with other government officials and diplomatic representatives.

The exact cause of the reported food poisoning has not yet been determined, and Armenian health authorities are expected to investigate the incident.