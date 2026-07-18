Türkiye's FM Hakan Fidan visits Qatar for high-level talks

18 July 2026 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is paying a working visit to Qatar, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry's post on X.

According to Anadolu Agency, Hakan Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's strong solidarity with Qatar following the recent attacks on the country and discuss the deepening strategic partnership between Ankara and Doha across a range of sectors.

The discussions are also expected to cover preparations for the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, which is scheduled to take place in Türkiye later this year under the co-chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Fidan is expected to stress that recent regional developments have underscored the strategic importance of defense and military cooperation between the two countries. He is also likely to emphasize that regional challenges should be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy, and regional ownership, while calling for stronger joint efforts in this direction.

The talks are expected to address ways to strengthen cooperation on regional connectivity, which has become increasingly important for economic resilience and energy security.

In addition, the Turkish foreign minister is expected to present Ankara's assessment of the latest developments in Gaza and the progress of the Gaza Peace Plan.

Fidan last visited Qatar on May 11–12.