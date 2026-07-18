Türkiye detains 119 suspected ISIS members in nationwide anti-terror raids

18 July 2026 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish security forces have detained 119 suspects with alleged links to the ISIS terrorist organization during a large-scale counterterrorism operation carried out across 30 provinces, AzerNEWS reports, citing Türkiye's Ministry of Interior.

According to the ministry, the operation was conducted by the Turkish Gendarmerie in provinces including Istanbul, Ankara, Adana, Antalya, Bursa, Gaziantep, Kocaeli, Konya, Mardin, Samsun, and Van.

The detainees are accused of membership in ISIS, spreading terrorist propaganda through social media, and financing the terrorist organization through individuals allegedly linked to ISIS and organizations posing as charities.

During the operation, security forces also seized a large number of documents and digital materials belonging to the terrorist group.

The latest raids follow a series of recent counterterrorism operations in Türkiye. In late June, a suspected ISIS member was killed in an armed confrontation with police south of Ankara, just two weeks before the NATO summit in the Turkish capital. Following that incident, Turkish authorities detained an additional 209 suspects accused of links to ISIS.