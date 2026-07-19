Czech Republic prepares bill to ban mobile phones in schools
The Czech government is preparing legislation that would prohibit the use of mobile phones and other electronic communication devices in schools across the country, AzerNEWS informs.
According to Czech media reports, the bill, drafted by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Education Minister Robert Plaga, would introduce the ban in kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools and multi-year grammar schools.
The proposed legislation would extend beyond classroom instruction, covering school breaks and extracurricular activities as well.
Supporters of the measure argue that limiting the use of mobile devices will help improve students' concentration, reduce distractions and encourage greater face-to-face interaction among pupils.
However, the proposal has drawn criticism from Czech Children's Ombudsman Martin Beneš, who opposes the nationwide ban. He argues that individual schools already have the authority to regulate mobile phone use through their own internal rules and policies, making additional legislation unnecessary.
The bill is expected to spark further debate as lawmakers consider the balance between creating a focused learning environment and allowing schools the flexibility to establish their own regulations regarding students' use of electronic devices.
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