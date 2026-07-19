Temperature to reach 38°C in Azerbaijan regions tomorrow

19 July 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorological Service has released the weather forecast for July 20, predicting variable cloudiness and potential showers across the country.

AzerNEWS reports that Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will experience partly cloudy skies, with conditions remaining mostly dry throughout the day. However, brief showers are likely in some areas during the night and early morning hours. A moderate northwest wind is expected to intensify occasionally.

Temperatures in the capital will range from 22°C to 24°C at night, rising to between 27°C and 30°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 760 mm Hg, with relative humidity levels hovering between 70–75% at night and dropping to 55–60% in the afternoon.

Across the rest of Azerbaijan, dry weather will prevail in most regions. However, rain is anticipated in several mountainous and foothill areas. Forecasters warn of localized short-term downpours, thunderstorms, and potential hail, alongside occasional fog in higher altitudes. A moderate west wind will blow across the regions.

Regional temperatures will range from 22°C to 26°C at night, climbing to hot highs of 33°C to 38°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will stay cooler, hovering between 13°C and 18°C at night and reaching 23°C to 28°C in the afternoon.