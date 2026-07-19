IDF closes Gaza periphery ahead of mass settler demonstration

19 July 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have declared the entire Gaza periphery a closed military zone to prevent a mass demonstration organized by right-wing and far-right activists aiming to enter the enclave, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Al-Hadath television network, the security measure was implemented ahead of a planned "March of Thousands". The event was expected to draw several high-profile political figures, including eight cabinet ministers. Among those slated to attend were National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The stated goal of the demonstration was to advocate for the re-establishment of Jewish settlements inside the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in March, Minister Smotrich claimed that preparatory plans to establish three new settlements within Gaza had been finalized. Although he publicly urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz to advance the project, no official government actions were taken.

The current war in the Gaza Strip erupted on October 7, 2023, following a cross-border attack by Hamas into southern Israel. According to Israeli authorities, that assault resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of approximately 250 hostages.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of hostilities. The conflict has displaced the vast majority of the enclave's population, leaving roughly two million residents confined to narrow coastal zones, heavily reliant on temporary tent encampments and damaged structures for shelter.