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Brent crude tops $90 per barrel for first time since June 11

20 July 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Brent crude tops $90 per barrel for first time since June 11
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Brent crude oil futures traded on the ICE exchange in London climbed above the $90-per-barrel mark for the first time since June 11, reflecting renewed strength in global energy markets.

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