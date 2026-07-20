Spectacular musical evening marks conclusion of Azerbaijani culture summer school project [PHOTOS]

20 July 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The project titled "Azerbaijani Culture Summer School" has concluded with a closing ceremony held at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The summer school was initiated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The event was jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan and the International Mugham Center and featured a vibrant artistic program with the participation of performers from both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova noted that cultural and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continue to develop successfully, based on shared historical roots, national values, and centuries-old cultural traditions.

She emphasized that the "Azerbaijani Culture Summer School" project represents an important example of cooperation between the two countries, providing young participants from Uzbekistan with an opportunity to closely explore Azerbaijan's cultural and historical heritage.

The head of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, Akif Marifli, said the project reflects the growing cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. He highlighted the importance of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries, noting the role of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in strengthening bilateral ties.

Director of the International Mugham Center Sahib Pashazade said that hosting the concert at the center was significant for expanding creative cooperation between musicians of the two countries, encouraging cultural exchange among young performers, and preserving their shared musical heritage for future generations.

The ceremony continued with a diverse musical and artistic program. Performers from the Kharibulbul theatre troupe of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, the Karabakh Victory Dance Ensemble, and artists of the International Mugham Center presented examples of Azerbaijani and Uzbek cultural traditions.

The audience was treated to performances of works by Azerbaijani and Uzbek composers, folk songs, and musical pieces reflecting the traditions of mugham. The colorful program created a memorable atmosphere for guests.

The "Azerbaijani Culture Summer School" project concluded with a rich program and lasting impressions. As part of the summer school, concert programs and various cultural events were organized with the participation of the Uzbek students.

The program also included visits to historical and cultural monuments, museums, and key sites reflecting Azerbaijan's social and economic development.

The initiative allowed young participants from Uzbekistan to gain a deeper understanding of Azerbaijan’s history, culture, art, and literary heritage while further strengthening cultural ties and friendship between the two brotherly nations.

Note that Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples are united by similar national customs and traditions, a common language group, and culture.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995 between the two countries, bilateral ties have forged deep bonds. Over 100 documents have been signed between the two countries until today.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku in 2023 was another step towards strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The large-scale event featured gala concerts, theatre performances, book presentation, exhibition and other events that aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

Operating since 2019, Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent also contributes to the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

In 2024, Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku presented the exhibition "Heritage Living in Loops: A Journey to Uzbekistan's Embroideries".

The exhibition was dedicated to the cultural and historical heritage and national costumes of Uzbekistan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

148 examples of decorative and applied art were displayed at the exhibition, held jointly with the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

These cultural projects help strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the fields of art, heritage, and education. They also play an important role in bringing the two peoples closer and preserving shared cultural values for future generations.