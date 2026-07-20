Azerbaijan congratulates Colombia on Independence Day

20 July 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended congratulations to the Republic of Colombia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, AzerNEWS reports.

"Warm greetings to the people and government of the Republic of Colombia on the occasion of Independence Day. Happy Independence Day, Colombia!" the MFA said in a post on X.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia were established on December 12, 1994. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Colombia has been operating in Bogota since 2014. The Embassy of Colombia in Azerbaijan has been operating in Baku since the same year.