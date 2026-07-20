Vagif Poetry Days wraps up in Shusha with fascinating concert program [PHOTOS]

20 July 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Vagif Poetry Days, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, have concluded in Shusha with a concert program titled "The Triumph of the Word – The Echo of Victory," AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the concert, held in front of the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, featured works by prominent Azerbaijani composers, including Rauf Hajiyev, Jahangir Jahangirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Elza Ibrahimova, Alakbar Taghiyev, Ogtay Kazimi, and others.

The program also included performances of Azerbaijani folk songs, while the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble presented national dances.

Musical performances by Honored Artists Rashad Ilyasov, Babak Niftaliyev, and Agshin Abdullayev, as well as soloists Ayshen Mehdiyeva, Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, Gunay Imamverdiyeva, Nurlana Abdullayeva, Arif Mehmandost, Habil Mammadov and his students, along with Mehdi Niftaliyev, winner of the 2nd Children's Art Festival, were warmly received by the audience.

The 2026 Vagif Poetry Days took place from July 16 to 18 in Gazakh and Shusha under the theme "The Story of the Word."

The event was dedicated to celebrating the literary heritage of renowned Azerbaijani poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif, while also supporting the development of modern literature.

The festival opened in Gazakh, the poet's birthplace, and later continued in Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital. Its program featured poetry performances, literary discussions, artistic presentations, and cultural events with the participation of poets, writers, and representatives from Turkic countries.

The official opening ceremony was held near the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex in Shusha, gathering cultural figures, government representatives, and international guests.