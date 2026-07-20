Blast reported in Iran's Isfahan, one of its largest nuclear sites, located

20 July 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

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An explosion was heard in the Iranian city of Isfahan, where one of the country's largest nuclear sites is located, on Monday morning, AzerNEWS reports.

The outlet said the cause of the blast is still unknown, adding that no official statement from local authorities has been issued.

Over the weekend, the United States forces struck Iran's Darkhovin nuclear power plant, currently under construction. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had contacted Tehran following the attack, stressing that the plant contained no nuclear material during the last visit by the IAEA.

Iranian Atomic Energy Organization on Sunday condemned an overnight United States strike targeting the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which is currently under construction.

"The terrorist and criminal US regime, whose nature is nothing but bullying and law-breaking, in an aggressive and brutal act violating international law, attacked the under-construction site of the Darkhovin power plant -one of the symbols of the Iranian nation's dignity and scientific self-sufficiency - with several projectiles on Sunday, July 19, at approximately 3:39 AM local time," the organization shared.

The Darkhovin facility is a planned pressurized water reactor situated along the Karun River in Iran's Khuzestan province. The agency did not provide details on the damage.