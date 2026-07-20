Iran has no enmity with regional countries, Baghaei says

20 July 2026 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran has no adversarial relations with any neighboring or regional countries, AzerNEWS reports.

Baghaei said Iran believes that the only way to establish lasting security in the region is through cooperation and dialogue among regional countries, without military intervention or involvement from the United States.

"Iran calls on regional countries to prevent the use of their territories and capabilities for attacks against Iran. As long as attacks against Iran continue, Iran will respond," he noted.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also claimed that Iran has been threatened with attacks on various targets, including power plants, describing such actions as unacceptable and inconsistent with international norms.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8, when U.S. forces carried out several rounds of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran. The United States said the strikes were a response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began launching strikes against U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.