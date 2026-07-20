China leads global humanoid robot development with over 400 new models

20 July 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

China developed more than 400 humanoid robot models during the first half of 2026, accounting for more than half of the global total, AzerNEWS reports, citing Xinhua.

According to data released on Monday by the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the figures underscore the rapid expansion of China's robotics industry, which authorities say has established a strong competitive position in the global market.

The ministry also reported that Chinese-developed quadruped robots accounted for nearly 70% of global sales, highlighting the country's growing influence in advanced robotics across multiple segments.

Earlier reports indicated that China's production of humanoid robots is expected to exceed 100,000 units this year, reflecting accelerating investment, technological progress, and rising demand for intelligent automation.

In addition to robotics, a number of Chinese industries with international competitive advantages have accelerated their growth.

The application penetration rate of AI technology in enterprises above designated size has surpassed 30 percent in the first half of the year. Open-source AI large models have achieved over 10 billion cumulative downloads globally.

Image: China Daily