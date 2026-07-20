FIFA World Cup 2026 final makes history with first-ever halftime show [PHOTOS]
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final featured the tournament’s first-ever official Final Halftime Show, marking a new chapter in World Cup history. The performance brought together football and global entertainment on one of the biggest stages in sport, AzerNEWS reports.
The performance took place on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the final between Argentina and Spain.
The landmark show featured performances from some of the world's biggest music stars, including Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Burna Boy. The event was curated by Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay.
The 11-minute spectacle aimed to create a Super Bowl-style entertainment experience while highlighting the connection between sport, music, and social initiatives. The show supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which focuses on expanding access to education and football opportunities for children around the world.
The performance also included appearances by internationally recognized artists and cultural figures, with additional contributions from musicians and orchestras, including Gustavo Dudamel, the New York Philharmonic, the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.
The introduction of a halftime show marked a new chapter in FIFA World Cup history, adding a major entertainment element to the final match.
The historic show took place before Spain defeated Argentina 1–0 after extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute.
Photos: Taken from FIFA's official Facebook page
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!