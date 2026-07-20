No vaccine, no cure: Congo's deadliest Ebola outbreak claims 930 lives

20 July 2026 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to at least 930, with health authorities reporting 37 new fatalities within a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday, marking one of the deadliest single-day increases since the outbreak began, AzerNEWS reports, citing the WHO.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, the deaths were recorded among 2,344 confirmed Ebola cases as of Saturday, underscoring the rapid spread of the virus.

The outbreak, declared in eastern Congo on May 15, has become the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record. It is being driven by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, a rare variant for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment, complicating efforts to contain the disease.

Health officials and international agencies have warned that insecurity, attacks on healthcare facilities, and difficulties tracing transmission chains are hampering the response, raising concerns that the outbreak could continue to worsen in the coming weeks.