Iran targets US bases in Kuwait with kamikaze drone strikes

19 July 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran has launched a series of kamikaze drone attacks targeting two military bases used by United States forces in Kuwait, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The Iranian military deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strike the Al-Adiri camp and the Ali Al Salem Air Base. Reports indicate that the operations specifically targeted US ammunition depots at the sites.

Additionally, the strikes aimed to disable the US military's defensive capabilities, focusing on radar systems and Patriot air defense batteries stationed at the Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Tehran stated that it carried out the drone strikes in direct retaliation for recent US attacks.