U.S. researchers unveil nearly invisible 'Phantom Twist' drone

19 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Researchers at Northwestern University in the United States have developed an experimental drone called "Phantom Twist" that is nearly invisible to the human eye, AzerNEWS reports.

The project uses artificial intelligence to optimize the drone's design, making it extremely difficult to detect with the naked eye while operating at high speed.

The technology is based on the same principle that makes the blades of a fast-spinning fan appear nearly invisible. Equipped with a single motor and one rotor, the prototype spins at 25 revolutions per second, exceeding the speed at which the human eye can clearly perceive its movement.

During development, researchers generated approximately 20,000 different design configurations using computer simulations. AI algorithms then analyzed each model to optimize the placement of the battery, motor, electronic board, and balancing components.

The virtual prototypes were also tested in 100 different environments. According to the research team, the resulting Phantom Twist drone is about ten times less visible than a conventional quadcopter.

The scientists believe the technology could have applications beyond the military. In the civilian sector, it could help wildlife researchers observe animals with minimal disturbance. Future versions of the drone are expected to feature even lower noise levels, further improving its suitability for environmental and conservation work.

Image: Michael Rubenstein/Northwestern University