World Cup 2026: Spain and Argentina clash in blockbuster final tonight
The winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be decided today, AzerNEWS reports.
Heavyweight contenders Spain and Argentina are set to go head-to-head in a highly anticipated final match. The action kicks off tonight at 23:00 Baku time.
World Cup 2026 Final Match Details:
Fixture: Spain vs. Argentina
Date: July 19
Time: 23:00 (Baku time)
Referee: Slavko Vinčić
Venue: New York/New Jersey Stadium
In the tournament's third-place playoff, England secured the bronze medal following a thrilling 6-4 victory over France.
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