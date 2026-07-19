World Cup 2026: Spain and Argentina clash in blockbuster final tonight

19 July 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

In the tournament's third-place playoff, England secured the bronze medal following a thrilling 6-4 victory over France.

Heavyweight contenders Spain and Argentina are set to go head-to-head in a highly anticipated final match. The action kicks off tonight at 23:00 Baku time.

The winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be decided today, AzerNEWS reports.

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