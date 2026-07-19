Azerbaijan highlights Silk Road ties at Beijing Chinese Literature Congress [PHOTOS]

19 July 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese Literature Congress, a major international scientific conference organized by the Institute of Literature of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, has convened in Beijing to foster intercultural dialogue and global academic cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

The prestigious event drew more than 100 leading scholars from China's top scientific and higher education institutions, alongside international researchers from Azerbaijan, Italy, Spain, and other nations. The congress served as a vital platform for expanding scientific collaboration and addressing contemporary issues in literary studies.

Azerbaijan was represented at the conference by Dr. Agshin Aliyev, Head of the Azerbaijani Language Department at the Faculty of Asian Studies, Beijing Foreign Studies University. Dr. Aliyev delivered a keynote lecture titled "Azerbaijan's Literary Relations on the Ancient and Modern Silk Roads: Chinese Motifs in Azerbaijani Literature."

In his presentation, Dr. Aliyev highlighted how Azerbaijan's strategic geographic position bridging East and West played a critical historical role in shaping cultural and literary exchanges along the ancient Silk Road trading routes. He noted that Chinese motifs have been woven into Azerbaijani literature since the era of oral folklore, persisting through classical and contemporary literary works as a testament to the rich, enduring cultural heritage shared by the two nations.

The congress also featured the official book launch of Chinese Modernization and New Mass Art and Literature, prepared by the Institute of Literature of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Attendees emphasized the publication's significance in analyzing the evolving trends of contemporary Chinese art and literature.