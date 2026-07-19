Severe torrential rains cause major disruptions and landslide threats in Georgia’s Imereti Region

19 July 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Heavy torrential rains have once again triggered severe infrastructure complications across Georgia, with the western region of Imereti bearing the brunt of the latest storm damage, AzerNEWS reports.

The downpours caused a local river to overflow its banks near the Sakdri Bridge, sending floodwaters surging across the Kutaisi-Tskaltubo-Tsageri-Lentexi highway and forcing authorities to implement an emergency road closure.

According to the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, the flooding has severely compromised the road infrastructure at the 98th kilometer mark of the Kutaisi (Tskaltubo bypass)-Tskaltubo-Tsageri-Lentexi-Lasdili domestic state highway. Officials warned that the saturated ground has significantly heightened the risk of sudden landslides in the area.

To ensure public safety, traffic management teams have banned all types of vehicular movement along the affected stretch of the highway until the floodwaters recede and engineers can guarantee the structural integrity of the route.