Prince Harry seeks Home Office talks to restore UK police protection

19 July 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is reportedly launching a fresh bid to restore his state-funded security detail so he can bring his family to the United Kingdom more frequently, according to reports from The Mirror, AzerNEWS reports.

Sources indicate that the prince plans to meet directly with the Home Secretary to request a comprehensive review of his family's security arrangements. The Duke is highly motivated to establish a safer environment in his homeland, allowing his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to spend meaningful time with their grandfather, King Charles III.

Since relocating to the United States in 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have rarely brought their children back to the UK. The Duke is eager to have his family accompany him to the Invictus Games, which are scheduled to be hosted in Birmingham. Currently, he is forced to personally fund private security teams out of his own pocket during his travels to the country.

The security battle remains an ongoing legal hurdle for the Duke. Last year, the Court of Appeal rejected his challenge against the Home Office, upholding a previous decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) to downgrade his automatic, taxpayer-funded security to a flexible, case-by-case evaluation.